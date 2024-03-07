HC directs DGP to take appropriate action against police officials involved in 2014 custodial death case in Madurai

March 07, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police to take appropriate action against the police officials involved in the custodial death of a man in 2014 in Madurai.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by E. Maheswari of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the State to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the Madurai police officials who were involved in the custodial death of her husband Esakki Muthu, an accused in a murder case.

The petitioner said that in 2014 her husband Esakki was taken to Anna Nagar police station by police officials under the guise of an inquiry where he was beaten up brutally and suffered serious injuries. In order to escape from the consequences, a case was foisted against her husband for the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also remanded in judicial custody. Later, her husband died in prison, she said.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that Tamil Nadu had a long history of police excess. The court said that according to the data from the Lok Sabha, 478 deaths were reported while suspects were in judicial or police custody between 2016-2017 and 2021-22 (up to February 28). Even after the Sattankulam case, custodial torture and death have not been curtailed in Tamil Nadu, the court observed.

It has become an order in almost all the departments to protect the erring officials. The higher officials have to support their subordinates, who are sincere and honest, but not the ones who are indulging in the acts in violation of the laws. The police have been provided with lathis and arms in order to safeguard themselves and the general public. At the same time it cannot be used as a weapon to torture the general public or the offenders, the court observed.

The court observed that some police officers are under the impression that investigation can be conducted only by way of torture. This attitude needs to be mended. Though there are rules, regulations and guidelines, it was a sad reality that even after so many years of independence, the scenario had not changed.

The top officials of the department have to address the issue by taking stringent action against the officers responsible for the custodial death of the petitioner’s husband including the officers, who have attempted to protect them by protracting the departmental proceedings and the officers who have attempted to close the criminal case, the court observed.

The court directed the Director General of Police to reopen departmental proceedings initiated and take appropriate action against all the police officers responsible for the custodial death of the petitioner’s husband. The CB-CID was directed to file the final report without waiting for the sanction.

Further, the court directed the government to pass necessary orders providing scholarship to the children of the petitioner for their studies, apart from the compensation already provided. The government has provided compensation of ₹5 lakh to the petitioner’s family. The compensation may not be sufficient for the petitioner to bring up her children, the court observed.

