April 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a detailed report with regard to the number of ‘Anti Human Trafficking’ units constituted in the State and the details about their functioning with the working force.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that the court had noticed that recently almost every day habeas corpus petitions were filed before the court alleging that girls aged between 14 to 18 were missing. In some cases, in the name of love affair, the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

It was a major offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act . When the girls were produced before the court, pursuant to the habeas corpus petitions filed by their family members, some of them after medical tests were found to be pregnant, the court observed.

“It is a menace to society which has to be curtailed with an iron hand for which a permanent and constant monitoring system must be made available in the police department”, the court observed. Taking note of the State’s submission that in every district head quarters, there is a special wing ‘Anti Human Trafficking’ unit, headed by an Inspector of Police, the court observed that if such a wing has already been constituted and was functioning, it would be appropriate that in girl children missing cases the investigation can be entrusted to the wing in order to conduct a speedy investigation to nab the culprits.

The court sought a detailed report from the DGP on the number of cases dealt by the special wings on an average per year and whether the special wings were empowered to investigate the matter and file the charge sheet insofar as these kinds of special cases were concerned. The hearing in the case was adjourned till June 5.