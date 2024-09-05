HC directs CPCB to conduct audit of Thanjavur tanks to ascertain quality of water

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct an audit of tanks in Thanjavur district to ascertain the water quality and file a report by October 24.

The court passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2023 by I. Selvi Ilayaraja of Udaiyalur near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, who complained that the fishing rights in five tanks in the panchayat were awarded without the knowledge of the panchayat. She sought a direction to cancel the tender auction.

Earlier, the court had directed the State to conduct an audit of the waterbodies in Thanjavur district and submit a report to ascertain the damage caused to them due to fish-rearing activities. However, there was a misunderstanding of the court order.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that there was a complete disinclination on the part of the State authorities to carry out the court’s directions, and a complete misunderstanding of its order. The letter submitted by the authorities had stated that the water was fit for fish culture and not polluted.

The court observed that the objective of the order was to ensure that the water in the tanks was not polluted by the activities of the fish rearers who used chemicals. The authorities had chosen to turn a blind eye to the fact that the water in many irrigation tanks had been rendered useless because of the activities of the fish rearers.

“We do not think that we can trust the officials of the Fisheries Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board with a task of such magnitude when they do not have such wherewithal. Hence, we direct the Central Pollution Control Board to conduct an audit of the tanks in Thanjavur district in which fish-rearing activities are taking place”, the court said.

The court directed the CPCB to test the water quality and file a report on the uses of the water such as drinking and bathing cattle and other animals. The State government should extend complete cooperation to the CPCB in carrying out the audit, the court directed and adjourned the hearing till October 24.

