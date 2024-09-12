HC directs Corporation to file report on development, maintenance of parks in Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed Madurai Corporation to file a detailed report to the court on the development and maintenance of parks in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to file the details of the 199 parks under Madurai Corporation, the total extent of the parks, the total estimate to develop and maintain them and the structures inside the parks. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K. K. Nagar in Madurai. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take effective measures to improve the A.R. Memorial Children’s Park in K.K. Nagar.

Earlier, taking into account that the court had passed a detailed order in 2022 with regard to the maintenance of parks in the city, the court had directed the authorities to submit a compliance report. It sought to know whether the earlier order of the court was complied with.

The authorities had told the court that steps were being taken to develop 54 parks in the city. The development of the remaining 145 parks would be taken up after the allocation of funds. The court had observed that though the authorities had submitted that 54 parks were being developed, no details had been provided in this regard.

The court had observed that Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-fields and Open spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959 was enacted in the interest of the public to preserve and regulate parks, play-fields and open spaces.

The Act defines the word park as a piece of land on which there are no buildings or of which not more than one-20th part is covered with buildings, and the whole or the remainder of which is laid out as a garden with trees, plants or flower beds or as a lawn or as a meadow and maintained as a place for recreation, the court had observed.