HC directs Corporation Commissioner to inspect park, file detailed report

Published - June 28, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of violations at A.R. Memorial Children’s Park in K.K. Nagar, Madurai, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Madurai Corporation Commissioner to file a detailed report to the court on the steps to be taken to restore and maintain the park.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K.K. Nagar. The petitioner sought a direction to authorities to take effective measures to improve the park and take action against the illegal activities taking place in the park.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that parks are governed under the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959. It is not clear under whose control the park is maintained, except the fact that the park belongs to Madurai Corporation, the court observed.

The petitioner complained that the park had turned into a hotspot for unlawful activities and unauthorised constructions had been put up inside the park. It was detrimental to the well-being of both the residents and the visitors, he said.

The court observed that it did not find any lawn, plantation or playing area for children in the entire park. Though several representations were made, there was no proper reply from the authorities.

The court directed the Corporation Commissioner to visit the park along with officials, note down the violations which have been indicated in the representation given by the petitioner as well as in the court order, evaluate and file a detailed report on the steps to be taken to restore and maintain the park for the benefit of the residents, especially children. The detailed report should be filed by July 4 along with photographs, the court directed and posted the matter for hearing to July 4.

