HC directs CoP to take departmental action against SS Colony police for foisting case

June 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Commissioner of Police to take appropriate departmental disciplinary action against the S.S. Colony police personnel for foisting a case against a man.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the Commissioner of Police to complete the departmental action in three months from the date of issuance of the charge-memo. The court had earlier directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report to the court.

The court observed that the inquiry report revealed that police officials - Inspector of Police P. Boominathan, Sub-Inspectors M. Perarasi and G. J. Amalan, Head Constable N. Nagasundar, Constable J. Prabhakaran and one R. Ashokkumar, had foisted a case against the man under various Sections of the NDPS Act. They have flagrantly abused their powers and committed grave misconduct, the court observed.

Earlier, the court granted bail with conditions to Krishna Kumar who was accused of illegal possession of ganja. The case of the prosecution is that based on a tip-off that the petitioner, Krishna Kumar, was selling ganja, the police rushed to the spot. It was said that the police nabbed him when he attempted to escape from the spot.

The petitioner was earlier involved in banned lottery business. In 2019, in one such case, he was illegally detained by the S.S. Colony police. It was said that he was beaten up and he had sustained injuries. He preferred a private complaint against the police personnel before the Judicial Magistrate.

The court had observed that holding a grudge against the petitioner and in order to wreak vengeance, the police personnel had foisted a case against him. It is nothing but a false case, registered only to escape from the private complaint, the court had observed.