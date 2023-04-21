HC directs Commissioner of School Education to explore possibility of taking departmental action against District Educational Officer for not complying with court order

April 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the authorities not complying with an earlier order of the court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of School Education to explore the possibility of taking departmental action against the Tiruchi District Educational Officer within four weeks for not complying with the court order.

Earlier, a Single Bench of the court had directed the District Educational Officer to consider the claim of Fr. Geevarghese Mathew, a Postgraduate Assistant in Zoology, for disbursal of grant-in-aid towards the salary. Subsequently, a Division Bench had dismissed the appeal preferred by the State and confirmed the Single Bench order.

However, the court order had not been complied with. Taking a serious view of the issue, the court had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings. The court sought explanatory affidavits from the authorities as to why the court order pertaining to disbursal of grant-in-aid towards the salary of the teacher in Tiruchi district was not complied with.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan took cognisance of the reports submitted. The officials said that they never interfered with the decision to be taken by the authorities and no instructions had been given by them to the District Educational Officer with regard to not complying with the court order.

The court directed the Commissioner of School Education to seek explanation from the Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi, for supporting the actions of the Tiruchi District Educational Officer. The court also directed the District Educational Officer to file a compliance report and posted the matter to June 5.