HC directs Collector to take steps to remove cone speakers in Kodaikanal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector to constitute a team of officers to take action against all establishments, religious, commercial, individuals or others who use the prohibited cone speakers in Kodaikanal.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the High Court had already issued several directions in this regard. But, in spite of this, the authorities had remained mute spectators to the violation.

Taking note of the fact that no action was initiated against people who were using cone speakers, the court directed the authorities to issue notice to those who have installed cone speakers asking them to remove it.

If they failed to remove the cone speakers, then the authorities could remove the speakers and recover the cost from them. If they were repeated offenders then the electricity board shall disconnect electricity supply to their premises, till they followed orders, the court said.

Further, the court took note of the fact that people hired cone speakers from vendors. In such cases, the court directed the authorities to give opportunities to the vendors to change over to box speakers. If they failed to do so, then the cone speakers would be seized.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Minoo Erach Avari who sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to remove the cone speakers in establishments in Kodaikanal. The case was adjourned by six weeks for filing the report.