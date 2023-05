May 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the Thanjavur Collector to take a decision on a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to construct a panchayat office at Neikunnam instead of Deepambalpuram in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and S. Srimathy directed that no further construction should be made till a final order was passed by the Collector and disposed of the petition filed by K. Sekar of Neikunnam.