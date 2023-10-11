HC directs Collector to conduct inquiry into allegation of excommunication

October 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

After a man alleged that he was excommunicated over usage of water from a common borewell, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Virudhunagar Collector to constitute a committee and conduct an inquiry into the issue.

Justice D. Nagarjun observed that it was difficult to digest that a person faced excommunication over usage of excess water and directed the Collector to constitute a committee with officials that included District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officer, Additional Superintendent of Police and others to inquire into the allegations and file a report.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Muthupalam of Rajapalayam, a member of Rajapalayam Hindu Nadar Uravinmurai Society. The petitioner said that the society owned a shopping complex and he had taken three shops on rent. It was said that he had used the water from the common borewell for renovation work without prior approval.

The petitioner alleged that a ‘katta panchayat’ (kangaroo court) was conducted and he was asked to apologise. He said that he was asked to pay a fine of ₹15,000 and vacate the shops. After he refused to do so, those who held the ‘katta panchayat’ locked his shops and asked him to get the keys after paying the fine.

He said that he lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered. Under these circumstances, those involved in the ‘katta panchayat’ removed his belongings from the shop and threw them on the street. Some items were also missing.

Another complaint was lodged with the police. Subsequently, the petitioner and his family members faced social boycott by the members of the society. He was also not allowed to offer prayers in the temple, he said.

In a counter affidavit, it was submitted that there were 88 shops in the shopping complex and there was a common borewell on the premises. Each shop was permitted two pots of water daily. It was alleged that the petitioner would draw four to five barrels of water daily for renovation work. As a result, other shops were not getting sufficient water. A complaint was also lodged in this regard, it was submitted.

It was also submitted that the petitioner had himself closed his shops and lodged a complaint claiming that he was forcibly evicted. The petitioner and his family members were not excommunicated. The allegation that he was not allowed to offer prayers in the temple was not true, it was submitted. The case was adjourned till October 31.