June 14, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to depute an official to identify, inspect and report on an alternative site to reinstall the fish sculpture on the Madurai junction premises.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and R. Vijayakumar directed that the fish sculpture which was earlier removed ahead of beautification works be kept safely on the railway premises till further arrangements. The case was adjourned till June 21.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan. He had earlier filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture at the junction which was removed ahead of beautification works.

After the railway authorities had submitted before the court during the hearing in the public interest litigation petition that the fish sculpture had been reinstalled, the court observed that the prayer in the petition had become infructuous. Recording the submission made in the petition, the court dismissed the petition.

However, the petitioner said that he visited the junction subsequently and was shocked to find that the fish sculpture had not been reinstalled. He sought appropriate action against the authorities for failing to reinstall the sculpture which used to adorn the eastern entry of Madurai junction.