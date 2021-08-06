HC directs Centre to withdraw compensation amount in Qatar and pay petitioner

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs to follow up on a case in a Qatar court that granted compensation to the family members of an Indian who died in a road accident in Doha, Qatar in 2011.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Manickaselvi of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to the Centre to recover and pay the compensation amount awarded by a Qatar court. Her husband Krishnamoorthy was killed in a road accident in Doha in 2011.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took note of the fact that a prolonged legal process had taken place and ultimately 77,000 Qatar Riyals were deposited as compensation before the Qatar court to be paid to the family members.

Taking note of the Centre’s submission that it would file the necessary application before the Qatar court to withdraw the amount, the court directed the Centre to make all the attempts to withdraw the compensation amount as expeditiously as possible and hand over the amount to the family members within four months.