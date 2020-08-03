HC directs CBI to file counter

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a counter affidavit on the bail petition filed by Murugan, an accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice V. Bharathidasan granted two weeks’ time to the CBI to file the counter affidavit. In his petition, suspended head constable Murugan said that he was compelled by his higher officers to sign in the complaint against the traders.

He claimed that he had nothing to do with the deceased. He said he did not touch them and was not involved in the torture meted out to them. As a subordinate officer, he obeyed the instructions of higher officers, he said.