MaduraiMadurai 16 December 2020 21:13 IST
HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit
Updated: 16 December 2020 21:13 IST
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a counter affidavit in the bail petition filed by suspended police officer P. Raghu Ganesh, accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case to January next.
The earlier bail petition filed by a suspended Sub-Inspector of Police was dismissed.
All nine accused in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks are lodged in Madurai Central Prison.
