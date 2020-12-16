Madurai

HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a counter affidavit in the bail petition filed by suspended police officer P. Raghu Ganesh, accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case to January next.

The earlier bail petition filed by a suspended Sub-Inspector of Police was dismissed.

All nine accused in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks are lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

