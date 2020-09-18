HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

MADURAI

18 September 2020 20:21 IST

The trio of suspended policemen - Murugan, Muthuraj and Thomas Francis - accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks have again approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail on Friday.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing to September 28. On Thursday, the court had dismissed the bail petition of suspended Inspector of Police Sridhar, another accused in the case. Earlier, the trio had withdrawn their petitions that were subsequently dismissed after the court observed that they had filed their petitions seeking bail when the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

