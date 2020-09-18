Madurai

HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

The trio of suspended policemen - Murugan, Muthuraj and Thomas Francis - accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks have again approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail on Friday.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing to September 28. On Thursday, the court had dismissed the bail petition of suspended Inspector of Police Sridhar, another accused in the case. Earlier, the trio had withdrawn their petitions that were subsequently dismissed after the court observed that they had filed their petitions seeking bail when the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 8:22:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-directs-cbi-to-file-counter-affidavit/article32642786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story