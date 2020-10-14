HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a counter affidavit from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail petition filed by suspended Sub-Inspector of Police P. Raghu Ganesh, involved in the case of custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at Sattankulam.

Directing the CBI to file its counter affidavit, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan adjourned the hearing till November 3. Raghu Ganesh has been remanded in judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the then Inspector S. Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, head constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai and constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis and S. Veilumuthu before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Madurai, in September.

Special Sub-Inspector of Police Pauldurai, an accused in the case, died after he contracted COVID-19.