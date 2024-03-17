HC directs CB-CID to proceed with investigation into case of illegal transportation of sand

March 17, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a review application filed by Tirunelveli Corporation and directed the CB-CID to proceed with the investigation into the case of illegal transportation of sand during re-development of the Tirunelveli Periyar Junction bus stand.

TIrunelveli Corporation in 2021 filed the review application seeking the review of the order passed by the court in the public interest litigation petition filed in 2020 by S. Sudalai Kannu of Tirunelveli. Sudalai Kannu had complained that under the guise of renovating the Tirunelveli bus stand, river sand was illegally transported. He had sought a probe into the issue.

In 2021, the court had ordered a CB-CID probe into the case pertaining to the transportation of river sand and clay collected during re-development of Tirunelveli bus stand. The court directed the CB-CID to ascertain the nature of minerals excavated with the help of the experts. Tirunelveli Corporation preferred a review application.

Dismissing the review application, a Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and B. Pugalendhi observed that the power of the courts in matters of review is very limited. Such power can be exercised only when there is an error apparent on the face of the record and in that event if an order is not reviewed, it would amount to miscarriage of justice.

On hearing the counsel appearing for the parties and on a perusal of the records, the court said that it did not find any error apparent on the face of the order.

In review jurisdiction, mere disagreement with the view of the judgment cannot be a ground for invoking the same. Review proceedings cannot be equated with the original hearing of the case nor is an appeal, the court observed.

The court said that it was not inclined to entertain the review application and dismissed it. The court directed the CB-CID to proceed with the investigation as directed by the court.