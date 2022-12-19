HC directs bank to return money deposited for e-auction

December 19, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Punjab National Bank, Tiruchi to return ₹29.31 lakh with interest deposited by a petitioner who participated in an e-auction conducted by the bank with respect to a property in Madurai.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P. R. Thangamshiri. The petitioner participated in an e-auction conducted by the bank in February with respect to a property in Anaiyur, Madurai.

He deposited 25% of the total amount. Subsequently, the petitioner was asked to pay the remaining 75%. Since there was a delay in mobilising the funds, he sought an extension. Subsequently, he was granted further extension to pay the balance amount.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner learnt that there was an encumbrance over the property. He said that the bank should bring the property for public auction free from any encumbrance.

When the petitioner sought to clear the same, the bank rejected it. The bank decided to re-auction the property and forfeit the amount on the ground that the petitioner did not pay the balance bid amount within the extended time.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that when there is no alleged loss to the bank, the forfeited money may be refunded. In any case, the bank will be able to recoup and not suffer a loss in the event of the return of the Earnest Money Deposit, as they could recoup the amount from the subsequent re-auction, the court said and directed the bank to return the amount of ₹29.31 lakh deposited by the petitioner with interest at the rate of 6% p.a. from the date of deposit till the date of reimbursement.