HC directs authorities to take effective steps to restore waterbody

May 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to take effective steps to remove encroachments and restore a waterbody to its original condition in Thondi.

The court was hearing the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram district, who complained that a waterbody, known as Salaikulam, in Thondi was encroached upon.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi observed that the survey number in Thondi village was classified as Salaikulam and it measured 1.76.5 hectares. In 2000, the survey number was subdivided and the then Ramanathapuram Collector had issued pattas in favour of 31 persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court observed, “Doubt arises in our minds whether the District Collector was competent to effect subdivision and reclassification of the survey number. We are clearly of the view that the answer is in the negative. If at all, it is only the Commissioner of Land Administration who can make reclassification. In any event, the waterbody could not have been subdivided or reclassified. All waterbodies will have to be preserved as such.”

The officials said as on date Salaikulam spread to an extent of 1.76.5 hectares and 29 encroachers had been identified. Taking note of the report, the court directed the Collector to revisit the issue of reclassification and the issuance of pattas made in 2000.

The court directed that notices should be issued to the persons concerned. If it was found out that ineligible persons had been issued with pattas, they should be cancelled after following due process of law. The endeavour of the officials should be to restore Salaikulam and the removal of encroachment should be carried out within sixteen weeks.

The jurisdictional Sub-Registrar of the Registration Department should not register any transaction pertaining to the survey number in Thondi. The Collector should communicate the direction to the jurisdictional Sub-Registrar, the court directed.