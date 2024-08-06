HC directs authorities to take action, file report

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner and Local Planning Authority to take necessary action and file a report while hearing a public interest litigation petition that complained about several buildings constructed around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai in violation of a government order issued in 1997.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report to the petition filed in 2011 by S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The authorities told the court that 1,869 buildings were constructed in violation of the G.O.. The court sought the report on the action taken in four weeks.

The petitioner said that several buildings had been constructed in violation of the G.O. issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 1997. As per the G.O., the height limitation for buildings around the temple was nine metres. Due to high-rise buildings constructed around the temple complex it had made it almost impossible for the people to view the gopurams of the temple from a distance, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action.

Earlier, the court sought to know whether there was monitoring by the authorities. The court also sought to know the action taken by the authorities concerned in the matter.

