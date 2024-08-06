GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs authorities to take action, file report

Published - August 06, 2024 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner and Local Planning Authority to take necessary action and file a report while hearing a public interest litigation petition that complained about several buildings constructed around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai in violation of a government order issued in 1997.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report to the petition filed in 2011 by S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The authorities told the court that 1,869 buildings were constructed in violation of the G.O.. The court sought the report on the action taken in four weeks.

The petitioner said that several buildings had been constructed in violation of the G.O. issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 1997. As per the G.O., the height limitation for buildings around the temple was nine metres. Due to high-rise buildings constructed around the temple complex it had made it almost impossible for the people to view the gopurams of the temple from a distance, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action.

Earlier, the court sought to know whether there was monitoring by the authorities. The court also sought to know the action taken by the authorities concerned in the matter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.