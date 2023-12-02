HC directs authorities to take action against illegal quarrying

December 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tiruchi Collector to initiate action against a man who indulged in illegal gravel quarrying. The court also directed Tiruchi District Crime Branch to register an FIR and proceed further with the investigation after it was alleged that he had also forged documents.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mangalam. The petitioner sought action to be taken against one K. Raja. It was alleged that Raja without permission was illegally quarrying lands belonging to the petitioner in Punjai Sangenthi in Lalgudi. The petitioner sought compensation.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took cognisance of a counter affidavit filed by Tiruchi Collector and observed that it was quite apparent that the man had indulged in illegal quarrying for a long period of time indiscriminately. The illegal activities could not have been done without the support of the officials. Neither the officials have taken action nor the police registered FIR and conducted investigation in accordance with law, the court observed.

The court observed that law must be potent enough to operate against the people in power and the persons having higher connections. It cannot remain subservient. Law is not meant to be used only against ordinary citizens. It nourishes more power and strength only when it is effectively applied against people in power and persons with higher contact, whenever they commit a crime or violate any rule or regulation. If law is incapable of handling such powerful persons, it will remain to be a damp squib, the court observed.

The court hoped that Tiruchi Collector would initiate action for the illegal quarrying done. Similarly, the District Crime Branch shall immediately register the FIR and proceed with the investigation. The progress made shall be informed to the court, the court directed and adjourned the hearing in the case till December 11.