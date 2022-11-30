HC directs authorities to take action against brick kilns operating without valid licence 

November 30, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim injunction restraining the operation of those brick kilns in and around Thoothukudi district that were operating without a valid licence.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the public interest litigation petition filed by S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi district who sought a direction to the State to take action against those brick kilns that were operating without a valid licence. The court directed the authorities to take necessary action.

The petitioner complained that some brick kiln owners were operating them illegally near the Thamirabarani river colluding with the officials. They were plundering minerals and encroaching upon the water catchment area, he said. He said that the brick kilns were operating without a valid licence from the district collector.

The licence for operating the brick kilns had already lapsed and they did not have the licence to excavate the sand. However, they were still operating and were also involved in illegal sand mining, the petitioner complained.

Though complaints were preferred to the authorities and they had conducted an inquiry, it was not done in a proper manner. Representations were also made to the authorities in this regard. However, no action was taken so far, he said. Therefore, the petitioner said that he sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary action against those brick kilns that were operating without a valid licence in and around Thoothukudi district.

