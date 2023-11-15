HC directs authorities to revoke order of suspension of priest

November 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a Thirusuthanthirar (freelance archaka) of Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur who had made an erroneous comment on social media subsequently realised his mistake and clarified it, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Trust Board and the Joint Commissioner/ Executive Officer of the temple to revoke the order of suspension issued to him.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Jaya Anand alias Karan, who challenged the order of suspension for the comments posted on X (formerly Twitter). Renovation works were going on at the temple and due to the apprehension that blue metal stones would be removed and tiles laid, he posted some photographs on the social media.

However, he realised his mistake and after five days he posted on X stating that only rock stones were being laid. The Trust Board passed a resolution deciding to place the petitioner under suspension for misconduct. The resolution of the Trust Board was communicated by the JC/EO to the petitioner.

While the matter was pending, the petitioner filed an additional affidavit. He tendered an unconditional apology. He gave an undertaking that he would not repeat the same.

Taking note of the undertaking given by the petitioner, Justice R. Vijayakumar directed the petitioner to submit an apology letter to the Trust Board and directed the Trust Board and the JC/EO to revoke the order of suspension on receipt of the apology letter. However, the court observed that the authorities were entitled to proceed with the disciplinary proceedings, if they were so advised.

