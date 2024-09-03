HC directs authorities to restore Uthangudi oorani in three months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Madurai Corporation, Public Works Department and Water Resources Department to take appropriate steps to restore Uthangudi oorani in Madurai, in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities to clear the encroachment made in the oorani and ensure smooth supply and outflow to/from the channel. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by N. Thavamani, president of Gurunagar Residents Welfare Association, Sriram Nagar Extension, Uthangudi.

The petitioner said that the oorani received water from Periyar-Vaigai canal whenever water was released in it. The State Highways Department took up the road expansion works from Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre to Agricultural College and Research Institute in Othakadai, he said. During the course of the work, the channel got damaged and it affected the flow of water.

Also, sewage was getting mixed into the oorani, thereby contaminating it. In the absence of proper flow, the water in the oorani had become stagnant and polluted. It had also affected the groundwater table, he said.

Appropriate steps should be taken to restore the waterbody and ensure that there is no hindrance to get supply from the Periyar canal and the outflow is smooth, as it is the main source of groundwater recharge, the petitioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.