HC directs authorities to remove entrance arches in six months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to remove ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil’ entrance arch near MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani and ‘Periyar Thorana Vaayil’ entrance arch in K.K. Nagar in six months as they were causing hindrance to traffic movement.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and Sunder Mohan observed that the entrance arches were installed in 1981 during the World Tamil Conference held in Madurai. The traffic was minimal then. However, the city has developed over the years and the roads have been extended beyond the pillars of the arches and were causing hindrance to the free flow of traffic which has increased manifold.

It was open to the government to install bigger arches, the court observed and disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Jainab Beevi of Bibikulam in Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to remove or extend the entrance arch, ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil,’ near the MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani or put up a broad new entrance arch in its place.

The petitioner said that the entrance arch was causing hindrance to the public and the vehicle users. There was traffic congestion during peak hours, she said, adding that accidents were also reported near the arch. The authorities should take appropriate steps to remove or extend the arch or they should put up a new, strong and broad arch in its place so that it does not cause any hindrance to the public, she said. Earlier, the court had taken a serious view of the entrance arches causing hindrance to traffic movement.

