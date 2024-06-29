HC directs authorities to remove encroachments made on drainage channel

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to remove encroachments made on a drainage channel in Mangalrevu in Athipatti at Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by a few residents of Peraiyur. The petitioners while constructing houses adjacent to or abutting the drainage channel had extended the constructions encroaching upon the channel. It hindered the flow of sewage water. The authorities passed an order to remove the encroachments. Challenging the order, the petitions were filed.

The State submitted that the petitioners had put up a part of the constructions on the drainage channel. The drainage water was getting stagnated and it led to health hazards in the area, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities to remove the encroachments made on the drainage channel and ensure the free flow of sewage water. The batch of petitions were dismissed.

The court observed that authorities had passed a detailed order and there was no ground or reason to interfere with the order. The petitioners being local residents knew well that there was a drainage channel, encroached upon it and extended the constructions. It cannot be permitted, the court observed.

