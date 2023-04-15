ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs authorities to remove encroachments from waterbody

April 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities in Madurai to remove the encroachments made on Mathur Keelakanmoi, a waterbody in Mathur village in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the petitioners from Madurai district to vacate the premises in six months. The petitioners had challenged the order passed by the authorities asking them to vacate the premises.

Taking into account that the petitioners had occupied the area for long, they were asked to file an undertaking affidavit to vacate the premises in six months. Pursuant to the direction from the court, the affidavit was filed by the petitioners. If at the end of six months the petitioners still fail to vacate, it is open to the authorities to remove the encroachments. “We make it clear that the petitioners are not entitled to get further extension of time,” the judges observed.

At the same time, the plight of the petitioners cannot be ignored, the court observed and permitted the petitioners to submit individual representations to the Madurai Collector, for allotment of alternative sites.

The court directed the Madurai Collector to conduct an enquiry and if the applicants are found eligible and alternative sites are available, then suitable orders shall be passed within three months after the applications are received from them. If there are any other encroachments in the waterbody, the authorities are directed to remove the same after following due process of law, the court observed.

