HC directs authorities to reinstate a jeep driver in service

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to reinstate in service a jeep driver who was working in a panchayat union in Karur district. The appointment was cancelled by the authorities after 14 years of service under the grounds that he was wrongly appointed in the place actually reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Sasikumar of Karur district. The petitioner was appointed as a jeep driver through the employment exchange in the Krishnarayapuram panchayat union in Karur district in 2010.

However, after 14 years of service, he was served the order of cancellation of his appointment on May 31, 2024. It was said that the petitioner was wrongly appointed in the place actually reserved for the Scheduled Castes and it was against the government order issued with regard to the communal rotation. The petitioner said that without considering his explanation the authorities cancelled his appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State submitted that the appointment of the petitioner was a temporary appointment. Subsequent to the audit objection, mistakes came to light. The officer in-charge of the appointment was subjected to disciplinary proceedings. The appointment of the petitioner has been made in violation of the Rules regarding communal rotation and hence, the cancellation order has been issued, it was submitted.

Justice R. N. Manjula observed that the authorities cannot after 14 years of service state that the appointment of the petitioner was only temporary and hence it can be cancelled. There was no allegation against the petitioner that he had suppressed material facts in order to get an appointment in the panchayat union.

For the error on the part of the appointing authority in not following the guidelines of communal rotation the petitioner cannot be penalised or made a scapegoat. The government, being the model employer, cannot adopt such atrocious practices of cancelling the appointment of a person after 14 long years for the fault of its own officer involved in the recruitment, the court observed.

The court set aside the order passed by the authorities and directed the authorities to reinstate the petitioner in service forthwith. The period for which the petitioner was kept out of service until his reinstatement shall be treated as continuity of service with all benefits including backwages.

The court observed that if the authorities feel that the post given to the petitioner will not be available for the rightful category under which his post ought to have been filled up, an order in the form of ratification or an order for creating a supernumerary post can be done by considering this as a special case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.