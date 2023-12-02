HC directs authorities to proceed with inquiry against advocate

December 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities, including the Tirunelveli Collector, to proceed with the inquiry against an advocate who completed his law degree after allegedly obtaining a false community certificate.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Senthilarumugam. The petitioner complained that A. Piramanayagam, an advocate, was misusing the profession. He had blackmailed government officials and businessmen by filing false complaints before the consumer forums in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Madurai, in the name of different persons. He had also filed the applications under the RTI Act.

Piramanayagam had filed over 800 complaints before the consumer forums. After filing the complaint he would threaten the businessmen and demand money to settle the case out of court. To settle a case the advocate would demand a minimum of ₹ 50,000, the petitioner said.

Under these circumstances, the advocate had filed a complaint in the name of D. Joseph against a hotel. When the hotel owner inquired about the complaint, it was found that the signature of real D. Joseph was forged and he had not filed the complaint. The case against the advocate was pending before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also said that the advocate belonged to the OC category. However, he had obtained a community certificate claiming that he belonged to the MBC category and then completed law degree. The petitioner said that he was affected by the advocate. A representation was made to the authorities to cancel the community certificate issued to the advocate. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to complete the inquiry against the advocate and submit a report.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan took into account that the inquiry report had been furnished. The court directed the authorities to proceed with the inquiry by following the procedures, affording opportunity to the parties concerned and pass final orders in two weeks.

