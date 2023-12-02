HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs authorities to proceed with inquiry against advocate

December 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

B.Tilak Chandar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities, including the Tirunelveli Collector, to proceed with the inquiry against an advocate who completed his law degree after allegedly obtaining a false community certificate.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Senthilarumugam. The petitioner complained that A. Piramanayagam, an advocate, was misusing the profession. He had blackmailed government officials and businessmen by filing false complaints before the consumer forums in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Madurai, in the name of different persons. He had also filed the applications under the RTI Act.

Piramanayagam had filed over 800 complaints before the consumer forums. After filing the complaint he would threaten the businessmen and demand money to settle the case out of court. To settle a case the advocate would demand a minimum of ₹ 50,000, the petitioner said.

Under these circumstances, the advocate had filed a complaint in the name of D. Joseph against a hotel. When the hotel owner inquired about the complaint, it was found that the signature of real D. Joseph was forged and he had not filed the complaint. The case against the advocate was pending before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also said that the advocate belonged to the OC category. However, he had obtained a community certificate claiming that he belonged to the MBC category and then completed law degree. The petitioner said that he was affected by the advocate. A representation was made to the authorities to cancel the community certificate issued to the advocate. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to complete the inquiry against the advocate and submit a report.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan took into account that the inquiry report had been furnished. The court directed the authorities to proceed with the inquiry by following the procedures, affording opportunity to the parties concerned and pass final orders in two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.