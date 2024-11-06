ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs authorities to maintain park and ensure no encroachment

Published - November 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that there was no encroachment or construction on a land classified as a park in Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district.

The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by B. Shanthi of Tiruchi district. Earlier in 2022, she had filed a petition before the court seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment in the park and restore the park.

The court had directed the authorities to conduct a survey, issue notice and take steps to remove the encroachment. She filed the contempt petition complaining that the direction of the court was not complied with.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri were informed by the authorities that the offending structures erected in the area classified as a park had been removed, except an overhead tank. The authorities submitted that they needed a year’s time to remove the overhead tank.

Taking note of the same, the court made it clear that the authorities should maintain the area as a park with facilities for the public and children’s playground. The court directed that there shall be no encroachment or construction on the land.

The court closed the contempt petition with liberty to the petitioner to seek re-opening of the contempt petition, if the overhead tank was not removed within a year.

