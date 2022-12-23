HC directs authorities to inspect mall and file report

December 23, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner and District Fire Officer to inspect Super Saravana Stores shopping mall in Mattuthavani and file a report.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought the report from the authorities after Human Rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne sought the direction to temporarily shut down the mall till the removal of public nuisances associated with its functioning. The petitioner said that no prior information was made available to the public on whether the authorities were consulted or approached for the formal orders before the building approval was granted and the final approval for the formal opening was provided.

He said the mall was still under construction. But it had started functioning, attracting thousands of people every day. There were traffic snarls every day on Melur Road, severely affecting the people. Street vendors had illegally set up stalls along the road causing the traffic snarls. Autorickshaws and share autos were also parked along the road.

He complained that there was not a single flight of emergency stairs clearly visible and made known to visitors to the mall. He sought a direction to restrain Super Saravana Stores from continuing its business till the Collector took a call on safety aspects of the building. He said that the stretch between MGR Bus Stand and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be declared a no-parking and no-hawking zone. The hearing in the case was adjourned till January 2.