HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs authorities to initiate action against encroachment

October 25, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to initiate appropriate action after a petition complained about encroachment on a public pathway in Melur in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Gopinath of Melur. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment made on a public pathway in Melur Municipality ward 7. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities seeking the removal of the same. However, it was not considered.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that committees had been formed in this regard. The complaints, representations and information on encroachment shall be forwarded to the committee who in turn shall direct the authorities concerned under the relevant statutes and rules to initiate appropriate action as per the rules by following the procedures.

The court directed the authorities to initiate appropriate action in this regard and disposed of the petition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.