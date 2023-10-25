HC directs authorities to initiate action against encroachment

October 25, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to initiate appropriate action after a petition complained about encroachment on a public pathway in Melur in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Gopinath of Melur. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment made on a public pathway in Melur Municipality ward 7. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities seeking the removal of the same. However, it was not considered.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that committees had been formed in this regard. The complaints, representations and information on encroachment shall be forwarded to the committee who in turn shall direct the authorities concerned under the relevant statutes and rules to initiate appropriate action as per the rules by following the procedures.

The court directed the authorities to initiate appropriate action in this regard and disposed of the petition.