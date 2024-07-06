HC directs authorities to identify beneficiaries, issue free house site pattas and hand over allotted sites

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Dindigul district administration to identify the list of beneficiaries, issue them free house site pattas and also hand over the allotted sites.

Around 500 families belonging to a Scheduled Caste had applied for free house sites.

The petitioner P. Selvakumar belongs to the Arunthathiyar community. He said that around 500 families belonging to a Scheduled Caste were living in deplorable conditions in Teppampatti in Oddanchatram. They had applied for allotment of free house sites. He said that the request was considered and land was identified for allotment. However, the authorities had decided to put up a new taluk office for the newly proposed Kallimandayam taluk.

The authorities submitted that the government had decided to bifurcate Oddanchatram taluk and form Kallimandayam taluk. The persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste will be allotted house sites at an alternative place.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the fact remains that as on date, Oddanchatram has not been bifurcated. Kallimandayam is yet to be born. The question that calls for consideration is whether in anticipation of the formation of the new taluk the process that commenced 12 years ago should be aborted. The constitutional vision is that people should live with dignity.

“It is obvious that no comparative evaluation exercise was undertaken. The officials on their own decided to prioritise the putting up of the taluk office over the allotment process for the beneficiaries. I hold that this decision has been arbitrarily taken”, the court observed.

Further, the court observed, “The proposed allottees do have the right of legitimate expectation. I have no hesitation to come to the conclusion that the legitimate expectation of the proposed allottees has been seriously breached”.

Had the authorities considered the issue in its holistic perspective, they would have come to the conclusion that benefitting 500 families was far more important than building the taluk office in the identified site. This is what is called as benevolent exercise of power, the court observed. The court set aside the order of the authorities and directed them to complete the exercise in three months.

