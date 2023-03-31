HC directs authorities to grant exemption from payment of tax for adapted vehicle used by differently abled person

March 31, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Bringing relief to a differently abled person, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to grant exemption from payment of tax for the adapted / specially designed vehicle used by him.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Angappan from Pudukkottai who suffers from locomotor disability. His disability was assessed at 80%. The petitioner has represented India in Chess at the International level. He had purchased a car and adapted the vehicle for his personal use by obtaining a Retro Fitment Certificate from the government approved Retro Fitment centre.

The adoption was done to the passengers seat by modifying it in such a way that he could easily get in and out without the assistance of another. Relying on the government order issued in 1976, which had notified the decision to exempt from payment of tax all motor vehicles specially designed or adapted for the use of the differently abled persons, provided the adapted vehicles are used by the differently abled persons only, the petitioner sought tax exemption from the Regional Transport Office in Pudukkottai.

However, the authorities demanded the production of the disability certificate and a certificate stating that the petitioner can drive the vehicle and also the certificate from the Retro Fitment Centre, which had adapted the vehicle. Though the petitioner had forwarded the representation with the documents, the request was rejected. The rejection of the request by the authorities was challenged by the petitioner in the present petition.

Judge P.T. Asha observed that the purpose of the government order had been totally misconstrued by the authorities. They understood the notification to be available only to vehicles which are driven by the differently abled persons themselves. This is an absolute misconception.

The notification is issued in tune with the definition of an adapted vehicle as provided in Section 2 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Act. The only condition prescribed is that the vehicle should be used by the differently abled persons, for whose use the vehicle has been adapted. Nowhere does it state that it should be driven by the differently abled person, the judge observed.

The government order read along with Section 2 (1) and Section 52 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Act clearly spells out that a differently abled person, who owns a vehicle and has adapted the vehicle for his use is entitled to the tax exemption. In the instant case, the adaption is made for the use of the petitioner and taking into account the government order, which provides for the exemption, the petition is allowed, directing the Registering Authority to apply the government order and grant tax exemption to the petitioner, the judge observed.