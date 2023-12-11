HC directs authorities to get report from experts on stability of overhead water tanks

December 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Disposing of a petition that had complained about the dilapidated condition of four overhead water tanks in R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district administration to get a report from technical experts in order to ascertain the stability of the water tanks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai, who said four water tanks were in a dilapidated condition and one of them was located near a school. The water tanks posed a threat to the safety of the residents and students, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to demolish them and construct new ones.

The State government submitted that the water tanks were renovated. Technical experts had given a report about their stability. Maintenance was being carried out and the water tanks were not required to be demolished.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that the authorities should be concerned about the safety of the residents and the students. The court was not an expert with regard to stability of the structures.

The authorities were required to get a report from the technical experts and if they suggested that the tanks were in a good shape and were not required to be demolished, then it would not be appropriate for the court to pass orders for demolition, the court observed.

The authorities should ensure that experts certified the tanks to be safe. Depending upon the report of the technical experts, the authorities could act. If the report had not yet been obtained from the technical experts, it should be obtained in three months, the court directed and disposed of the petition.