HC directs authorities to file status report on decision taken to demolish dilapidated library building and construct new one

The authorities have told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a decision has been taken to demolish the dilapidated library building in Anandur village in R.S. Mangalam taluk in Ramanathapuram district and a new building would be constructed.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete was also informed that the library had been moved to a temporary place for now. The court directed the authorities to file a status report.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu of Ramanathapuram district who had complained about the dilapidated condition of the library building and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new one in its place.

Earlier, the court took a serious view of the dilapidated condition of the government library building and directed the authorities to close the library building as it was unfit for use.

The court had observed, “We do not want to risk human lives at the hands of ever negligent officials”. The court had directed the closure of the building till a decision was taken by the authorities on the renovation or the reconstruction of the library building.

The petitioner said that the library was constructed in 1998 and it had over 1,000 books. People from Anandur and nearby places visited the library frequently. However, the building was in a dilapidated condition and posed a threat to the visitors, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new library building in its place. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till November 25.

