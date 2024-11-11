 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs authorities to file status report on decision taken to demolish dilapidated library building and construct new one

Published - November 11, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities have told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a decision has been taken to demolish the dilapidated library building in Anandur village in R.S. Mangalam taluk in Ramanathapuram district and a new building would be constructed.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete was also informed that the library had been moved to a temporary place for now. The court directed the authorities to file a status report.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu of Ramanathapuram district who had complained about the dilapidated condition of the library building and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new one in its place.

Earlier, the court took a serious view of the dilapidated condition of the government library building and directed the authorities to close the library building as it was unfit for use.

The court had observed, “We do not want to risk human lives at the hands of ever negligent officials”. The court had directed the closure of the building till a decision was taken by the authorities on the renovation or the reconstruction of the library building.

The petitioner said that the library was constructed in 1998 and it had over 1,000 books. People from Anandur and nearby places visited the library frequently. However, the building was in a dilapidated condition and posed a threat to the visitors, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new library building in its place. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till November 25.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.