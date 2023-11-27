HC directs authorities to file report as plea complains about illegal stone quarrying in Karur district

November 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file a report on a public interest litigation petition that complained about illegal stone quarrying in Karur district.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel, which was hearing a petition filed by P. Mathiyalagan of Puliyur in Karur district. The petitioner said several unlicensed and illegal mining activities were taking place in the region.

High-powered explosives, that were not permitted, were used in the quarrying activities. Due to the high-intensity blasts, the residents of nearby villages were affected. The blasts posed a threat to the residents and caused health issues, he said.

There were several licensed quarry operators in the region who were regularly renewing their licence and following rules. However, it was the unlicensed quarry operators who were causing hardship to the people, the petitioner said.

Quarrying of rough stone was categorised as ‘Orange Category’ industry as per the Central Pollution Control Board Rules and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Rules, he said.

The petitioner said the illegal quarrying operations had caused pollution and depletion of groundwater level. The water available in the region was unfit for drinking. Therefore, appropriate action should be taken to protect the environment, he stressed.

He said though the residents of Puliyur and nearby villages had made representations to authorities in this regard, there was no response from them. He sought a direction to the authorities not to grant fresh quarrying licence in the area and take appropriate action against the illegal stone quarrying operations.

The State submitted that the Karur Collector had formed a committee comprising officials from various departments. The committee found that 31 quarries were operating illegally in the district. Following the report submitted by the committee, a penalty was levied on the illegal quarry operators and the quarrying operations were stopped, it was submitted.

However, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the quarrying operations were still continuing. Directing the State to file a report, the court adjourned the hearing in the case.