HC directs authorities to file detailed report on possibility of involving people belonging to all communities, including Scheduled Castes, in mandagapadi of temple festival

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to file a detailed report on the possibility of involving the people belonging to all communities, including the Scheduled Castes, in the mandagapadi either on the first or the 10th day of the Kamatchi Amman Temple festival in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by three persons -- Kasinadhan, Tamilarasan and Swaminadhan -- against a Single Bench order that had issued directions that the Adi Dravidar community (Scheduled Caste) should be associated as ‘mandagapaditharar’ on one of the days in the 10-day festival.

Non-conferment of mandagapadi right on the Adi Dravidar community in the festival is unconstitutional, the court had observed while allowing a petition filed by a petitioner belonging to a Scheduled Caste seeking permission for members of the community to conduct mandagapadi in the temple festival. The petitioner had complained that the Adi Dravidar families were being excluded from the performance of mandagapadi during the 10-day annual festival.

During the hearing in the appeal, authorities told a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan that the peace committee meeting will be conducted and all the stakeholders were invited to participate.

The court asked the Tahsildar or any other revenue official who was going to conduct the peace committee meeting to explore the possibility of involving the people belonging to all communities, including the Adi Dravidar families, in the mandagapadi either on the first or the 10th day. Those who oppose the move to include the Adi Dravidar families would be excluded from the festival, the court observed and posted the matter on July 18.

