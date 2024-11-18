 />
HC directs authorities to file counter affidavit on plea to prevent discharge of sewage into sea at ‘Agni Theertham’

Published - November 18, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit in two weeks on the public interest litigation petition that complained about sewage and contaminated water getting mixed into the sea at ‘Agni Theertham’ in Rameswaram.

A Division Bench of Justices M. S. Ramesh and A. D. Maria Clete passed the direction while hearing the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran of Chennai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that no sewage and contaminated water was let into the sea.

The petitioner said that ‘Agni Theertham’ was an important theertham, abutting the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple and bathed at the ‘Agni Theertham’. However, Rameswaram Municipality had failed to maintain the place in a hygienic manner, he said.

He said that the road and padithurai leading to ‘Agni Theertham’ were in a bad condition. Sewage was being discharged near ‘Agni Theertham’ and the authorities should be punished for polluting the water. Even the temple authorities have closed their eyes to the issue. They have not taken any steps to prevent this. It was the duty of the authorities to prevent the contamination of water and protect the devotees, the petitioner said.

He sought a direction to Ramanathapuram Collector to take necessary steps to prevent sewage being let into the sea and keep the road and padithurai in a proper condition. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till November 27.

