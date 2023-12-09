HC directs authorities to extend validity of passport of activist to three years

December 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the passport authorities to extend the validity of the passport of activist S.P. Udayakumar from one year to three years.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S.P. Udayakumar who sought re-issuance of the passport. The Centre submitted that since the petitioner was involved in criminal cases, the authority can issue a passport only for a period of one year. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that certain countries do not issue visa if the passport validity period was restricted to one year.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the very purpose of issuing the passport was to enable the holder to travel abroad. Criminal cases were registered against the petitioner as he led the protest against the establishment of the nuclear plant in Kudankulam.

Though the Supreme Court declined to interfere in the matter, it had indicated that the government can consider dropping the criminal cases. The petitioner was an activist. By no stretch of imagination, the petitioner can be called a flight risk. His area of activities was in India. In these circumstances, it is only just and proper that the validity of the petitioner’s passport was extended from one year to three years, the court said.

