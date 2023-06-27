HC directs authorities to ensure that no market or related activity is carried out till permission is obtained from authorities

June 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities in Thoothukudi district to ensure that no market or related activity is carried out at Thittankulam at Kovilpatti till proper permission is obtained from the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the direction on the petition filed by S. Saravanan of Thoothukudi district. The petitioner complained that the market was illegally put up despite a prohibitory order issued by the panchayat. Earlier, the court had ordered an interim injunction restraining the vendors from running the private market.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action and restrain the vendors from running a private market in Thittankulam. He said that originally a vegetable market was functioning in Kovilpatti and it was owned and controlled by the Kovilpatti Municipality. About 250 shops were constructed and given on lease. Street vendors were also recognised and rent was collected from them, he said.

Thereafter, the government took a policy decision to demolish the old market and construct a new one under the ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam’ at a cost of ₹ 6.87 crore. The vendors were relocated to an alternative site. However, without taking possession of the alternative site, some of the vendors had put up a private illegal market, he said. The court directed the authorities to dispose of the pending approval application within a reasonable time.