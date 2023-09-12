HC directs authorities to ensure no further encroachment on waterbodies in Kanniyakumari

September 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Kanniyakumari district administration to adhere to an undertaking submitted to the court and ensure that no further encroachments were allowed to come up on waterbodies in the district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Wins Anto, V. Murugesa Pillai and R. Chellappan of Kanniyakumari district who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments on Mankulam in Chadayamangalam village in Kalkulam.

The petitioners sought a direction to invoke provisions of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act and to restore the tank to its original position. They complained that a number of encroachments including government buildings had come up on the tank and sought the removal of encroachment.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi took into account that government departments as well as the local body had put up constructions and they had been in existence for quite some time. It would not be in consonance with public interest to direct their removal. However, to ensure that no further construction takes place on waterbodies, the court directed the stakeholders to convene a meeting.

Pursuant to the direction of the court a meeting was convened presided over by the Kanniyakumari Collector. A status report and an undertaking was submitted to the court stating that all the officials were instructed not to permit encroachments on waterbodies and other areas in future and not to make any extension to the existing buildings.

Taking note of the status report, the court directed the authorities to adhere to the undertaking and ensure that the existing waterbodies were spared and no building or construction was allowed to come up. If the order was breached and any public buildings were put up, then they shall be directed to be demolished, the court said and disposed of the petition.

