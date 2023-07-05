July 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Kanniyakumari district administration to ensure that the Kovalam beach road stretch was maintained properly.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Sterlin Jino of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner sought the removal of encroachments from Gandhi Mandapam to Sunset point, along the beach road stretch.

The petitioner complained that shops had been put up on both sides of the beach road affecting tourists and vehicular movement. These shops also spoil the scenic view, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments.

The State submitted that a total of 168 temporary shops had been given permission to function along the stretch. There was a proposal to shift these temporary shops after an alternative place was identified. Identity cards would be provided to the shopkeepers and a circular would also be issued directing them to avoid use of plastic and to ensure that the environment was kept clean. Recording the submissions made, the court disposed of the petition.

