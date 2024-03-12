HC directs authorities to enable parking of vehicles on Palani temple premises

March 12, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, Palani Municipality and Police Department to make necessary arrangements for parking of vehicles on the premises, enabling devotees to reach the ‘girivalam’ path without any difficulty, particularly during festival seasons.

The temple authorities told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that if the land belonging to Palani Municipality was given to the temple on lease or assignment, it could be utilised for vehicle parking to avoid congestion. The municipality submitted that it had no objection and if the temple authorities made a proposal to the civic body, it would be placed before the council meeting and considered positively as per rules.

The Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer sought adequate police force to be deployed in and around the temple for effective implementation of the orders passed by the court and to prevent the public or the vendors from parking their two-wheelers wantonly to create disturbance to the devotees.

The court directed the Superintendent of Police to take note of the request and provide adequate police personnel to ensure that the flow of traffic was smooth and that no untoward incident or law and order problem took place. The court made it clear that the arrangement was only till further orders.

The court was told that the panchamirtham stalls functioning on the girivalam path had been removed and the spaces would be utilised for providing purified water for the devotees. The court directed the authorities to remove encroachments from Vaiyapuri tank. It also directed the Monitoring Committee, Revenue Department, Police Department and Palani Municipality to file further reports.

With these directions, the court adjourned the hearing on the petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path till March 19.