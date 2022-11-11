HC directs authorities to consider plight of woman for appointment on compassionate grounds

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 11, 2022 21:51 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted the daughter of a COVID-19 frontline worker to submit a representation to Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, seeking age relaxation to be considered for appointment on compassionate grounds.

The court heard the petition filed by P. Kavitha who belongs to a Scheduled Caste. Her mother Pappathiammal who was working as a Sanitary Worker in Dindigul corporation died in 2021 due to COVID-19. The petitioner, a widow, was dependent on her mother.

Following the death of her mother, the petitioner sought appointment on compassionate grounds. However, the authorities, taking into account the fact that she was 43 years old, informed her that she could not be considered. A government order issued in 2020 stated that the maximum age limit for the son or daughter of the deceased government servant is 40 years at the time of applying.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan permitted the petitioner to submit a representation to Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department seeking age relaxation. The court directed the authorities to take into account the fact that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste, she was a widow who had to take care of her children and she had lost her mother, a frontline worker, to COVID-19.

The authorities shall pass appropriate orders on merits. If the age relaxation is granted, Dindigul Corporation will grant her appointment on compassionate grounds. The petitioner’s representation will not be rejected on the grounds that the government order has fixed an upper age limit. It is well settled that even if an upper age limit has been prescribed in the relevant rules or government order, it is always open to the State Government to grant relaxation as a special case in appropriate circumstances, the judge observed. The petition was disposed of.

